The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) take on the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kentucky covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 32 times last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 18 of the Lions' games last season went over the point total.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), Kentucky is fifth-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 123rd, according to computer rankings.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.