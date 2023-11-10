How to Watch Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Virginia vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- South Carolina Upstate vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Texas A&M vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Wake Forest vs Georgia (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Kentucky Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Lions' opponents hit.
- Kentucky went 13-4 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions ranked 312th.
- Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats recorded were only 1.1 more points than the Lions allowed (73.4).
- Kentucky went 13-2 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.
- Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Kentucky performed better at home last year, making 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 86-46
|Rupp Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Rupp Arena
