Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule, including a Alabama Crimson Tide squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats that is a must-watch for football fans in Kentucky.
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 11 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 9
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-20.5)
Murray State Racers at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-10.5)
Davidson Wildcats at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Jayne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-4.5)
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
