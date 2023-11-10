There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule, including a Alabama Crimson Tide squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats that is a must-watch for football fans in Kentucky.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 11 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-20.5)

Murray State Racers at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-10.5)

Davidson Wildcats at Morehead State Eagles

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Jayne Stadium

Jayne Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Western Kentucky (-4.5)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

First Security Field at Estes Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!