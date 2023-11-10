Looking for how to stream high school football games in Fayette County, Kentucky this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Oldham County
  • Spencer County
  • Green County
  • Boyd County
  • Warren County
  • Franklin County
  • Simpson County
  • Taylor County
  • Calloway County
  • Boyle County

    • Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Tates Creek High School at Bryan Station High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frederick Douglass High School at Madison Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Richmond, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bryan Station High School at Tates Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.