We have 2023 high school football action in Butler County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Boone County
  • Warren County
  • Simpson County
  • Jefferson County
  • Union County
  • Johnson County
  • Metcalfe County
  • Spencer County
  • Scott County
  • Nelson County

    • Butler County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Atherton High School at Butler County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Morgantown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.