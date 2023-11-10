The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights shot 45.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Bellarmine had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Knights were the 361st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 204th.
  • The Knights scored only 3.6 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Wildcats allowed (69.9).
  • Bellarmine went 7-2 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Bellarmine averaged 10.9 more points per game at home (72.1) than away (61.2).
  • At home, the Knights conceded 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
  • Bellarmine knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Washington L 91-57 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/10/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
11/17/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center

