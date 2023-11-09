Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) battle the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky matchup in this article.
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wichita State Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wichita State (-7.5)
|144.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wichita State (-7.5)
|144.5
|-320
|+260
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Western Kentucky put together a 14-15-0 ATS record last season.
- The Hilltoppers covered the spread twice last year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Wichita State won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Shockers games.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.