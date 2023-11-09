The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Shockers allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Western Kentucky went 14-10 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Hilltoppers were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Shockers finished 204th.

The Hilltoppers put up just 2.9 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Shockers allowed their opponents to score (68.5).

Western Kentucky put together a 13-6 record last season in games it scored more than 68.5 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Western Kentucky scored 77.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.8 away.

The Hilltoppers gave up 69 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 away.

Western Kentucky made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (33.3%).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule