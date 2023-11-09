The Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) square off against the Nashville Predators (5-7) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-135) Predators (+110) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won three of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.

Nashville is 3-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Nashville has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in seven of 12 games this season.

Predators vs Jets Additional Info

Predators vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 41 (11th) Goals 34 (22nd) 40 (19th) Goals Allowed 36 (15th) 8 (16th) Power Play Goals 11 (9th) 12 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (23rd)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators have scored 34 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 22nd in the league.

The Predators have conceded three goals per game, 36 total, which ranks 15th among NHL teams.

Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -2.

