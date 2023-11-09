How to Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 49.8% from the field, one% higher than the 48.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.8% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 19th.
- The Pacers score 6.6 more points per game (126) than the Bucks allow (119.4).
- Indiana is 5-1 when it scores more than 119.4 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers scored 118.9 points per game at home last season, and 113.6 away.
- At home, the Pacers conceded 119.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 119.2.
- At home, the Pacers made 14 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged on the road (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (36.6%).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarace Walker
|Questionable
|Lungs
