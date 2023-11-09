On Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Pacers (5-3). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pacers vs. Bucks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 117.1 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 119.4 per outing (25th in the NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Pacers outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (posting 126 points per game, first in league, and conceding 121.3 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a +38 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 243.1 points per game between them, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 240.7 points per game combined, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has covered just once in seven games with a spread this season.

Indiana has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +25000 +6600 - Bucks +425 +175 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.