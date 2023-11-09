How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Washington Huskies (1-0) square off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse shot 42.6% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 41.6% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
- Northern Kentucky went 16-5 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Norse were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 266th.
- The Norse put up only 2.5 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (70.3).
- Northern Kentucky put together a 10-2 record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.3.
- In 2022-23, the Norse allowed 2.2 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (63.8).
- Northern Kentucky knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (35.8%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 74-57
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|DePauw
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
