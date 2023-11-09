We have flex rankings available for you, heading into Week 10 of the NFL season -- see below before locking in your fantasy lineup!

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 10

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 224.3 24.9 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 203.5 22.6 Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 200.4 25.1 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 195.4 21.7 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 170.6 19.0 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 164.6 20.6 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 163.9 20.5 Puka Nacua Rams WR 159.1 17.7 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 158.7 19.8 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 157.1 19.6 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 149.6 18.7 D.J. Moore Bears WR 148.5 16.5 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE 140.7 17.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 139.9 20.0 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 137.3 15.3 Jordan Addison Vikings WR 136.6 15.2 Josh Jacobs Raiders RB 132.8 14.8 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 130.7 14.5 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 130.0 14.4 Zack Moss Colts RB 127.8 16.0 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 126.4 15.8 Davante Adams Raiders WR 126.3 14.0 Alvin Kamara Saints RB 124.8 20.8 Mark Andrews Ravens TE 124.7 15.6 Nico Collins Texans WR 123.1 15.4 Derrick Henry Titans RB 122.7 15.3 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 121.9 15.2 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 119.3 13.3 Chris Olave Saints WR 118.3 13.1 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 116.5 12.9 Terry McLaurin Commanders WR 115.8 12.9 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB 115.3 14.4 Rachaad White Buccaneers RB 114.7 14.3 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 114.4 12.7 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 113.4 12.6 Marquise Brown Cardinals WR 112.9 12.5 Christian Kirk Jaguars WR 111.6 14.0 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 111.5 13.9 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR 111.2 13.9 Kyren Williams Rams RB 111.1 18.5 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 110.4 13.8 Breece Hall Jets RB 110.2 13.8 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR 109.9 13.7 Justin Jefferson Vikings WR 109.1 21.8 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 109.0 15.6 Amari Cooper Browns WR 108.7 13.6 Gus Edwards Ravens RB 108.5 12.1 Cole Kmet Bears TE 108.5 12.1 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB 107.9 12.0 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 107.4 13.4 Joe Mixon Bengals RB 106.8 13.4 James Cook Bills RB 105.7 11.7 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 103.0 12.9 Gabriel Davis Bills WR 102.2 11.4 Devon Achane Dolphins RB 101.7 25.4 George Pickens Steelers WR 101.7 12.7 Rashid Shaheed Saints WR 101.4 11.3 Josh Downs Colts WR 101.3 11.3 Jerome Ford Browns RB 100.4 12.6 Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR 100.0 12.5

This Week's Games

