Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville is favored by 20.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 50.5 points.

Louisville ranks 28th in total offense this season (442.3 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 442.3 yards allowed per game. With 361.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Virginia ranks 83rd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 92nd, surrendering 395.4 total yards per game.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Louisville vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -20.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -1200 +725

Louisville Recent Performance

While the Cardinals have ranked -44-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (392.3), they rank sixth-best on defense (210.0 total yards allowed) during that time frame.

While the Cardinals have ranked 16th-worst in points per game over the last three contests (26.0), they rank 22nd-best on the defensive side of the ball (13.7 points allowed) over that stretch.

From a pass defense perspective, Louisville has been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 141.0 passing yards surrendered per game (24th-best). It has not played as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 206.0 passing yards per game (142nd).

While the Cardinals rank 57th in rushing yards per game over the last three contests (186.3), they rank 11th-best on defense (69.0 rushing yards allowed per game) over that three-game stretch.

Over their past three games, the Cardinals have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Louisville's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville's ATS record is 5-3-1 this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Three of Louisville's nine games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Louisville has been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.

Louisville has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 2,159 passing yards for Louisville, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 881 yards on 124 carries while finding paydirt 11 times as a runner. He's also caught 12 passes for 178 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 71 times for 398 yards (44.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 712 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 catches (out of 67 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 30.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 18 grabs for 217 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Ashton Gillotte paces the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has 7.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

TJ Quinn is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 54 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Devin Neal has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 31 tackles and three passes defended.

