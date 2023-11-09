The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) meet a fellow ACC foe when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Defensively, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best by surrendering only 16.3 points per game. The offense ranks 32nd (32.9 points per game). From an offensive standpoint, Virginia is putting up 361.9 total yards per game (83rd-ranked). It ranks 92nd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (395.4 total yards given up per game).

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Louisville Virginia 442.3 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.9 (91st) 285.2 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.4 (85th) 190.3 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.2 (106th) 252 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (55th) 11 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (108th) 16 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (95th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 2,159 pass yards for Louisville, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 881 yards on 124 carries while finding paydirt 11 times. He's also caught 12 passes for 178 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 71 times for 398 yards (44.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 712 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 67 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 272 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 18 receptions have yielded 217 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 1,123 yards (124.8 ypg) while completing 60.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has rushed 73 times for 386 yards, with two touchdowns.

Kobe Pace has 13 receptions for 130 yards (14.4 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 86 times for 292 yards and one score.

Malik Washington paces his team with 1,044 receiving yards on 79 catches with six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has collected 563 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 44 receptions.

