The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-1) take the court against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Eastern Kentucky vs. SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 77.3 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky went 11-0 last season when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.

Last year, the Cougars recorded 5.5 fewer points per game (64.0) than the Colonels allowed (69.5).

SIU-Edwardsville went 6-7 last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

The Cougars shot 25.0% from the field last season, 27.4 percentage points lower than the 52.4% the Colonels allowed to opponents.

The Colonels shot at a 36.0% rate from the field last season, 20.7 percentage points fewer than the 56.7% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

