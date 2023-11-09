Thursday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-1) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 75-68 based on our computer prediction, with Eastern Kentucky taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Colonels are coming off of a 94-43 victory over Hanover in their last game on Monday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 75, SIU-Edwardsville 68

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Colonels had a +219 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They put up 76.4 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball and allowed 69.5 per outing to rank 301st in college basketball.

Eastern Kentucky scored fewer points in conference action (75.6 per game) than overall (76.4).

In 2022-23, the Colonels scored 10.7 more points per game at home (82.1) than on the road (71.4).

Eastern Kentucky gave up 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.

