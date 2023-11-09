At Soldier Field in Week 10, the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore will be lined up against the Carolina Panthers pass defense and Deion Jones. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Bears vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 101.5 11.3 6 34 8.09

D.J. Moore vs. Deion Jones Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's team-high 735 yards as a receiver have come on 47 receptions (out of 62 targets) with five touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Chicago has the 10th-fewest in the league, with 1,715 (190.6 per game).

The Bears are 15th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 20.9.

Chicago has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 30.2 times per contest, which is fifth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Bears rank 17th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 35 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 49.3%.

Deion Jones & the Panthers' Defense

Deion Jones has a team-high one interception to go along with 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Carolina's D has been on top of its game, with 1,426 passing yards allowed this year (third-fewest in NFL).

The Panthers' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 26th in the league with 226 points allowed (28.3 per game).

Two players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Deion Jones Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Deion Jones Rec. Targets 62 4 Def. Targets Receptions 47 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.6 2 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 735 11 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 81.7 2.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 316 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 1 Interceptions

