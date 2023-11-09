Bennedict Mathurin and the Indiana Pacers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Mathurin tallied 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 134-118 win versus the Jazz.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Mathurin, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-125)

Over 12.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-222)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league defensively last year, giving up 113.3 points per game.

The Bucks were the 20th-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bucks gave up 23.9 per contest last season, ranking them fifth in the NBA.

The Bucks conceded 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 11th in the NBA in that category.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 41 29 9 2 1 0 2 1/27/2023 31 21 8 0 1 0 1 1/16/2023 28 12 8 1 0 0 0

