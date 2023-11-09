The San Jose State Spartans (0-1) take the court against the Bellarmine Knights (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine vs. San Jose State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Knights scored an average of 60.6 points per game last year, 7.0 fewer points than the 67.6 the Spartans gave up.

Bellarmine had a 6-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 57.8 points.

Last year, the 57.8 points per game the Spartans averaged were 10.4 fewer points than the Knights gave up (68.2).

When San Jose State totaled more than 68.2 points last season, it went 4-2.

The Spartans made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.8 percentage points lower than the Knights allowed to their opponents (50.7%).

The Knights' 27.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 16.4 percentage points lower than the Spartans given up to their opponents (44.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Schedule