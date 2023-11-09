The Carolina Panthers (1-7) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (2-7). This contest has a listed total of 40.5 points.

Before the Bears play the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. Before the Panthers square off against the Bears, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Bears (-3) 40.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bears (-3) 40 -166 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Chicago vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bears vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Chicago's ATS record is 3-5-1 this season.

Chicago games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (66.7%).

Carolina has but one win versus the spread this season.

The Panthers have won once ATS (1-5-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.

Of eight Carolina games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.