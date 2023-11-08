You can find player prop bet odds for Tyrese Haliburton, Lauri Markkanen and other players on the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +104) 11.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +138)

The 23.5 point total set for Haliburton on Wednesday is 3.5 more than his season scoring average (20).

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Haliburton's year-long assist average -- 12.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 1.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -118)

The 17 points Myles Turner scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday (16.5).

He has averaged 10.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -108)

Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Markkanen has connected on four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Wednesday's over/under for John Collins is 14.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 13.

His per-game rebound average of 11 is 3.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Collins has knocked down one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

