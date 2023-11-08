The Utah Jazz (2-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (4-3) on November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Jazz Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 49.4% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.

Indiana is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 19th.

The 124.9 points per game the Pacers score are only 4.8 more points than the Jazz give up (120.1).

Indiana has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 120.1 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers posted 118.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than they averaged on the road (113.6).

Defensively Indiana played worse in home games last season, allowing 119.7 points per game, compared to 119.2 when playing on the road.

The Pacers averaged 14 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 0.2% points better than they averaged away from home (13.2 threes per game, 36.6% three-point percentage).

Pacers Injuries