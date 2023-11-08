How to Watch the Pacers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (2-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (4-3) on November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Jazz Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- This season, the Pacers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 49.4% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.
- Indiana is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 19th.
- The 124.9 points per game the Pacers score are only 4.8 more points than the Jazz give up (120.1).
- Indiana has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 120.1 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers posted 118.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than they averaged on the road (113.6).
- Defensively Indiana played worse in home games last season, allowing 119.7 points per game, compared to 119.2 when playing on the road.
- The Pacers averaged 14 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 0.2% points better than they averaged away from home (13.2 threes per game, 36.6% three-point percentage).
Pacers Injuries
