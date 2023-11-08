Pacers vs. Jazz November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (1-0) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KJZZ.
Pacers vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, KJZZ
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton collected 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last year.
- Buddy Hield's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He drained 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from 3-point range (eighth in NBA), with an average of 3.6 triples (third in league).
- Myles Turner averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also made 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Bruce Brown collected 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Last season, Bennedict Mathurin collected 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen posted 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game (seventh in league).
- Jordan Clarkson put up 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per contest.
- Walker Kessler collected 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).
- John Collins posted 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Kelly Olynyk's numbers last season were 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.
Pacers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacers
|Jazz
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
