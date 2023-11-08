On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (1-0) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KJZZ.

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, KJZZ

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton collected 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last year.

Buddy Hield's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He drained 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from 3-point range (eighth in NBA), with an average of 3.6 triples (third in league).

Myles Turner averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also made 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Bruce Brown collected 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Last season, Bennedict Mathurin collected 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posted 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game (seventh in league).

Jordan Clarkson put up 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Walker Kessler collected 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

John Collins posted 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers last season were 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Pacers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Jazz 116.3 Points Avg. 117.1 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118 46.9% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.7% Three Point % 35.3%

