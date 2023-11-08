The Denver Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others in this outing.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -130) 10.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 3.2 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (29.5).

His per-game rebound average of 13.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 2.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (10.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -185)

Wednesday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 17.5. That's 3.8 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -161)

Wednesday's over/under for Curry is 29.5 points, 1.2 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Curry's assist average -- 3.7 -- is 1.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under (5.5).

Curry has hit 5.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

