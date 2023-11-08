Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Turner, in his most recent game (November 6 win against the Spurs), posted 15 points and 11 rebounds.

We're going to examine Turner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-104)

Over 16.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-128)

Over 7.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz allowed 118 points per game last year, 24th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last year, giving up 43.5 per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were ranked 10th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25 per contest.

Looking at three-point defense, the Jazz were ranked 18th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Myles Turner vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 26 18 4 1 2 1 1

