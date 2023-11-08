Bennedict Mathurin NBA Player Preview vs. the Jazz - November 8
Bennedict Mathurin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
- Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)
Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Jazz gave up 118 points per game last year, 24th in the league.
- On the glass, the Jazz conceded 43.5 rebounds per game last year, 17th in the NBA in that category.
- The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.
- Defensively, the Jazz conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league.
Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/13/2023
|32
|21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12/2/2022
|25
|12
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
