How to Watch the Kentucky vs. East Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats will start their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Kentucky vs. East Tennessee State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers scored an average of 64.4 points per game last year, only 4.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- When East Tennessee State gave up fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 21-3.
- Last year, the Wildcats scored 67.8 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 55.7 the Buccaneers gave up.
- When Kentucky scored more than 55.7 points last season, it went 10-13.
- The Wildcats shot 39.0% from the field last season, 13.9 percentage points lower than the 52.9% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
- The Buccaneers' 17.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 26.6 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (44.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.