Tuesday's game that pits the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-52 in favor of Creighton, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 7.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 84, Florida A&M 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-32.0)

Creighton (-32.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Creighton Performance Insights

Last year, Creighton was 64th in the country on offense (76.4 points scored per game) and 123rd defensively (68.4 points conceded).

At 34.6 rebounds per game and 30.7 rebounds conceded, the Bluejays were 41st and 148th in the nation, respectively, last season.

With 15.7 assists per game, Creighton was 24th-best in the country last year.

Last season, the Bluejays were 53rd in the nation in 3-point makes (8.6 per game) and 102nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

Creighton was 51st in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 169th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.6%) last season.

Creighton attempted 41.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 58.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.5% of Creighton's buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.5% were 2-pointers.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

Florida A&M put up just 58.6 points per game (-2-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played more consistently at the other end of the court, where it gave up 70 points per game (174th-ranked).

The Rattlers averaged 29.7 boards per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.9 rebounds per contest (294th-ranked).

Florida A&M delivered only 9.7 dimes per game, which ranked second-worst in college basketball.

While the Rattlers ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in turnovers per game with 15 (ninth-worst), they ranked 195th in college basketball with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest.

With 5.8 treys per game, the Rattlers were 324th in the country. They had a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 323rd in college basketball.

Last season Florida A&M allowed 6.2 threes per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.3% (144th-ranked) from downtown.

Last year Florida A&M took 65.3% two-pointers, accounting for 71.9% of the team's baskets. It shot 34.7% threes (28.1% of the team's baskets).

