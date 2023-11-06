How to Watch the Western Kentucky vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers battle the Mercer Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Kentucky vs. Mercer 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 64.8 points per game last year were just 4.5 fewer points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers gave up to opponents.
- When Mercer allowed fewer than 70.1 points last season, it went 11-5.
- Last year, the Hilltoppers put up just 4.8 more points per game (70.1) than the Bears allowed (65.3).
- Western Kentucky went 14-6 last season when scoring more than 65.3 points.
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mercer
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|11/13/2023
|Cornell
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
