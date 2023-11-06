Monday's game features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) and the Mercer Bears (0-0) clashing at E. A. Diddle Arena (on November 6) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers went 19-14 during the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, Mercer 64

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hilltoppers put up 70.1 points per game last season (80th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (297th in college basketball). They had a +26 scoring differential.

Western Kentucky put up 73.1 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 3 more points per game than its season average (70.1).

Offensively, the Hilltoppers posted 69.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.1 points per game away from home.

Western Kentucky gave up 66.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.