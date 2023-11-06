On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (3-3) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pacers vs. Spurs matchup.

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSW

BSIN and BSSW Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-7.5) 238.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacers (-8) 238 -320 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pacers vs Spurs Additional Info

Pacers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Pacers have a -19 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 120.3 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are giving up 123.5 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.

The Spurs are being outscored by 6.3 points per game, with a -38 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (11th in NBA), and allow 121.5 per contest (27th in league).

The teams combine to score 235.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 245 points per game combined, 6.5 more points than this contest's over/under.

Indiana has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

San Antonio is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

Pacers and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +25000 +6600 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

