Monday's contest that pits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 71, Northern Kentucky 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-7.3)

Middle Tennessee (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.1

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

On offense, Northern Kentucky posted 67.8 points per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 63.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (27th-ranked).

Last season the Norse averaged 30.4 boards per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Last season Northern Kentucky ranked 150th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.4 per game.

The Norse committed 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest (35th-ranked).

With 8.1 treys per game, the Norse were 92nd in the nation. They sported a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

Northern Kentucky gave up 7.3 treys per game (196th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 36.2% (317th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Northern Kentucky attempted 33.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 58.6% of the shots it took (and 66.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 41.4% of its shots (and 33.3% of the team's buckets).

