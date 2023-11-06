The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Northern Kentucky Norse on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-4.5) 133.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-4.5) 133.5 -230 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Norse covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Middle Tennessee put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Blue Raiders games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.