The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) face the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Blue Raiders allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Last season, Northern Kentucky had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.8% from the field.

The Norse were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Raiders finished 76th.

The Norse's 67.8 points per game last year were equal to what the Blue Raiders allowed to opponents.

Northern Kentucky went 11-3 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Northern Kentucky scored 9.4 more points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (63.3).

In 2022-23, the Norse allowed 2.2 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (63.8).

Northern Kentucky drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule