Myles Turner and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 4, Turner put up 14 points and six rebounds in a 125-124 loss versus the Hornets.

Below, we dig into Turner's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-111)

Over 17.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-114)

Over 8.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Looking to bet on one or more of Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were last in the league defensively last season, conceding 123.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the league last season, conceding 45 per game.

Conceding an average of 26.8 assists last season, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Defensively, the Spurs conceded 12.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, 22nd in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Myles Turner vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2023 31 14 2 4 1 3 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.