The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) take the court against the Morehead State Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Morehead State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.

Last season, Morehead State had a 20-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 37.1% from the field.

The Eagles were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Crimson Tide finished seventh.

The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were only 1.5 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide allowed.

Morehead State put together a 14-2 record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Morehead State put up 77.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).

At home, the Eagles gave up 61.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.3.

Morehead State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (33%).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule