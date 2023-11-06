Monday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) and the UMBC Retrievers (0-0) at KFC Yum! Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Louisville coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Louisville vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Louisville vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 73, UMBC 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. UMBC

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisville (-0.1)

Louisville (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville Performance Insights

Louisville was the 19th-worst team in the nation in points scored (63.9 per game) and 324th in points allowed (75.8) last year.

The Cardinals collected 29.8 rebounds per game and gave up 30.9 boards last year, ranking 288th and 164th, respectively, in college basketball.

Louisville was -2-worst in college basketball in assists (9.3 per game) last season.

At 6.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.9% from downtown last year, the Cardinals were 288th and 249th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, Louisville was 287th and 274th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Louisville attempted 64.2% of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 72.1% of Louisville's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.9% were 3-pointers.

