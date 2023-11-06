The Louisville Cardinals will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the UMBC Retrievers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. UMBC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville vs. UMBC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. UMBC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisville covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 28 times last season.

UMBC went 14-11-0 ATS last year.

In Retrievers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.

