Monday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) and New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) going head to head at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 81-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kentucky, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 81, New Mexico State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-17.4)

Kentucky (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Kentucky Performance Insights

Kentucky was 113th in college basketball in points scored (74.5 per game) and 105th in points allowed (67.8) last year.

Last season, the Wildcats were seventh-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.6 per game) and ninth-best in rebounds allowed (26.8).

Last season Kentucky was ranked 46th in college basketball in assists with 15.1 per game.

With 6.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.7% from downtown last season, the Wildcats were 288th and 151st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Kentucky gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 82nd and 96th, respectively, in the nation.

Kentucky attempted 30% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 22.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 70% of its shots, with 77.1% of its makes coming from there.

