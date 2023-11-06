How to Watch Kentucky vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) face the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 86th.
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged only 2.8 more points per game (74.5) than the Aggies gave up (71.7).
- Kentucky went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.0 more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 70.9.
- Kentucky made 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|-
|United Center
