Monday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-64 in favor of Butler, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-15.0)

Butler (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Butler Performance Insights

Butler put up 65.3 points per game and gave up 67.9 last season, ranking them 328th in the nation on offense and 112th on defense.

The Bulldogs were the second-worst team in the country in rebounds per game (27.4) and 310th in rebounds allowed (33.4) last year.

Last season Butler was ranked 211th in the nation in assists with 12.6 per game.

The Bulldogs made 6.5 3-pointers per game and shot 32.7% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 274th and 259th, respectively, in the country.

Last season, Butler was 64th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 77th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.1%).

Last year, Butler attempted 64.2% of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.2% of Butler's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.8% were 3-pointers.

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

Eastern Michigan was ranked 162nd in college basketball offensively last season with 72.2 points per game, while defensively it was second-worst (80.8 points allowed per game).

The Eagles grabbed only 27.8 boards per game (10th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 34.0 boards per contest (332nd-ranked).

Eastern Michigan averaged only 9.6 assists per game, which ranked worst in college basketball.

The Eagles ranked 104th in the country with 11.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 174th with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

Last season the Eagles drained 6.2 threes per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.6% (312th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With 8.5 threes conceded per game, Eastern Michigan ranked 322nd in the country. It ceded a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 219th in college basketball.

Eastern Michigan took 66.7% two-pointers and 33.3% threes last year. Of the team's buckets, 76.1% were two-pointers and 23.9% were three-pointers.

