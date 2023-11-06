The Indiana Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin included, take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 125-124 loss against the Hornets, Mathurin totaled eight points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Mathurin's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-104)

Over 13.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were last in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 123.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Spurs gave up 45 rebounds per contest last season, 26th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Spurs gave up 26.8 per game last year, ranking them 29th in the NBA.

The Spurs were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.6 makes per game.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2023 15 7 4 0 1 1 0 10/21/2022 28 26 5 2 3 0 0

