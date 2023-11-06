Andrew Nembhard and his Indiana Pacers teammates will face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 125-124 loss against the Hornets, Nembhard put up seven points and two steals.

Now let's dig into Nembhard's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Andrew Nembhard Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Looking to bet on one or more of Nembhard's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Spurs allowed 123.1 points per contest last year, worst in the league.

On the boards, the Spurs gave up 45 rebounds per contest last year, 26th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Spurs allowed 26.8 per contest last year, ranking them 29th in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA last season, conceding 12.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Andrew Nembhard vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2023 21 4 2 2 0 0 0 10/21/2022 30 14 3 3 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.