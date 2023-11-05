In the Week 9 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyler Boyd get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Boyd has 33 catches (on 44 targets) for 244 yards and two scores, averaging 34.9 yards per game.

Boyd has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1

