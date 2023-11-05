Joe Burrow will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Burrow has amassed 1,513 passing yards (216.1 per game) and a 66.3% completion rate this year, throwing for 10 TDs with four INTs. With 57 yards on 20 attempts, Burrow also has contributed via the run.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Burrow and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Burrow vs. the Bills

Burrow vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 242 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 242 PASS YPG / PASS TD Buffalo has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Bills have cenceded six players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Buffalo has given up at least two touchdown passes to two quarterbacks in 2023.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Bills give up 204.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills' defense is ranked third in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Bengals vs Bills on Fubo!

Joe Burrow Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 262.5 (-115)

262.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-167)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Burrow with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Burrow Passing Insights

So far this season, Burrow has gone over his passing yards prop total in three of seven opportunities.

The Bengals, who are 26th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 64.2% of the time while running 35.8%.

Burrow's 5.7 yards per attempt rank 31st in the league.

Burrow has completed at least one touchdown pass in four of seven games, including multiple TDs four times.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (83.3% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Burrow accounts for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his total 264 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Joe Burrow Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Burrow Rushing Insights

Burrow has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in five opportunities this season.

In seven games this season, Burrow has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Burrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 28-for-32 / 283 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-35 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 36-for-46 / 317 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 20-for-30 / 165 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 26-for-49 / 259 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.