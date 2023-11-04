Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the West Virginia Mountaineers and BYU Cougars square off at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Mountaineers. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+12.5) Over (48.5) West Virginia 30, BYU 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Predictions

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on West Virginia vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this game.

The Mountaineers have beaten the spread four times in seven games.

In games they have played as 12.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

There have been five Mountaineers games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

The average total for West Virginia games this season has been 52.5, four points higher than the total for this game.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

BYU has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 12.5 points or more this year (0-1).

Cougars games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The average total in BYU games this season is 2.1 more points than the point total of 48.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mountaineers vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 30.8 26.5 31.8 21 29.8 32 BYU 24.9 25.6 29.3 14.3 20.5 37

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.