Looking to see how the three games with CAA teams played out in Week 10 of the college football slate?. Read on for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Campbell vs. North Carolina | Towson vs. NC A&T | Villanova vs. New Hampshire

Week 10 CAA Results

North Carolina 59 Campbell 7

Pregame Favorite: North Carolina (-38.5)

North Carolina (-38.5) Pregame Total: 68.5

North Carolina Leaders

Passing: Drake Maye (16-for-23, 244 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Drake Maye (16-for-23, 244 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Omarion Hampton (15 ATT, 144 YDS, 2 TDs)

Omarion Hampton (15 ATT, 144 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Bryson Nesbit (10 TAR, 6 REC, 78 YDS)

Campbell Leaders

Passing: Hajj-Malik Williams (25-for-37, 185 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Hajj-Malik Williams (25-for-37, 185 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Williams (11 ATT, 51 YDS)

Williams (11 ATT, 51 YDS) Receiving: Ezeriah Anderson (13 TAR, 9 REC, 102 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

North Carolina Campbell 594 Total Yards 287 318 Passing Yards 185 276 Rushing Yards 102 0 Turnovers 3

Towson 42 NC A&T 32

Pregame Favorite: Towson (-6.5)

Towson (-6.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Towson Leaders

Passing: Nathan Kent (18-for-28, 263 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Nathan Kent (18-for-28, 263 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Devin Matthews (17 ATT, 98 YDS, 3 TDs)

Devin Matthews (17 ATT, 98 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Lukkas Londono (10 TAR, 6 REC, 126 YDS)

NC A&T Leaders

Passing: Eli Brickhandler (10-for-16, 181 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Eli Brickhandler (10-for-16, 181 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Kenji Christian (22 ATT, 140 YDS, 3 TDs)

Kenji Christian (22 ATT, 140 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Amonte Jones (8 TAR, 5 REC, 98 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC A&T Towson 501 Total Yards 442 248 Passing Yards 263 253 Rushing Yards 179 2 Turnovers 0

Villanova 45 New Hampshire 33

Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-1.5)

Villanova (-1.5) Pregame Total: 58.5

Villanova Leaders

Passing: Connor Watkins (15-for-25, 188 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Connor Watkins (15-for-25, 188 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jalen Jackson (19 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jalen Jackson (19 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Rayjoun Pringle (4 TAR, 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

New Hampshire Leaders

Passing: Max Brosmer (27-for-40, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Max Brosmer (27-for-40, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Dylan Laube (19 ATT, 132 YDS, 2 TDs)

Dylan Laube (19 ATT, 132 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Laube (10 TAR, 10 REC, 75 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

New Hampshire Villanova 388 Total Yards 436 259 Passing Yards 188 129 Rushing Yards 248 4 Turnovers 1

