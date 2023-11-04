Best Bets & Odds for the Washington vs. USC Game – Saturday, November 4
Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (8-0) meet the No. 24 USC Trojans (7-2). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Washington vs. USC?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Washington 37, USC 33
- Washington has won all eight of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Huskies have won all seven games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter.
- USC lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Trojans have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +130.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 61.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Washington (-3)
- Against the spread, Washington is 3-4-1 this season.
- This season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-4-1 in their eight games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- USC has two wins versus the spread in nine games this year.
- The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (77.5)
- Washington and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 77.5 points just once this season.
- In the USC's nine games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 77.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 86.3 points per game, 8.8 points more than the point total of 77.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Washington
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61.5
|61.7
|61.2
|Implied Total AVG
|41
|40.8
|41.3
|ATS Record
|3-4-1
|2-2-1
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-0
|5-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
USC
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|65.1
|64.3
|66
|Implied Total AVG
|43.6
|44.8
|42
|ATS Record
|2-7-0
|2-3-0
|0-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-1-0
|4-1-0
|4-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|4-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
