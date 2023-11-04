Tyrese Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers teammates will match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Haliburton, in his last game (November 3 win against the Cavaliers), put up 18 points, 13 assists and two steals.

Below we will break down Haliburton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-106)

Over 20.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 11.5 (+112)

Over 11.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+110)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league last season, allowing 117.2 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last season, conceding 46.2 per game.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.2 makes per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 35 16 5 13 2 0 3 11/16/2022 32 22 2 11 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.